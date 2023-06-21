He Team 5 gave three consecutive concerts in the city of Arequipa. They participated in all the shows. guest artists and what most caught the attention of this event is that, for the three presentations, tickets sold out. This last detail was highlighted by the ‘Peru Gold Group’, who described their level of acceptance in the White City as a “historical record”.

“Historical record! We are the first artists to do ‘3 sold out dates’ in the beer garden and that could only be achieved thanks to you, the beloved public of Arequipa. It was 3 wonderful concerts celebrating our 50th anniversary! We love you!” they wrote on their official Instagram account.

Grupo 5 celebrated its 50th anniversary in Arequipa. Photo: Group 5

What days were the Grupo 5 concert in Arequipa?

The three consecutive events were held on Friday the 16th, Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th of June, at the venue beer garden. The last day coincided with Father’s Day; however, in the three presentations hundreds of people were observed lining up from early hours to enter the show and be located near the stage.

Arequipa: which artists were invited to the Grupo 5 concerts?

The vocalist of the Peruvian orchestra Christian Yaipen shared the stage with various guests. For example, Maricarmen Marín, Raúl Romero, Eva Ayllón and Mauricio Mesones.

Eva Ayllón participated in the three-day concert of Grupo 5 In Arequipa. Photo: Visual Studio

What will be the next concert of Group 5?

On the website of teleticket The sale of tickets for the next concert of the cumbia orchestra is already offered. The show is scheduled for July 8, at the Yauris fairground.