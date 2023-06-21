“Zero Rate”; “It’s not just for the 20 cents”; “There will be no World Cup”; “Get out Dilma (Rousseff)”. These were just some of the demands that a decade ago thousands of Brazilians took to the streets of the main cities of the country in the form of banners. It was an overwhelming wave of protests that, for many observers, paved the way for the polarization of society and the advance of the right. Some see in those demonstrations the first embryo of Bolsonarismo.

In June 2013, Brazil was preparing for the Confederations Cup, an important sporting event to test the organizational capacity of the Latin American country before holding the Soccer World Cups. Initially, there were only a few small demonstrations against the increase in bus fares. However, a short time later groups broke in using the ‘black bloc’ tactic both to resist police violence and to attack the so-called “capitalist symbols” through depredations of banks and public properties. Given the increase in the repression of the acts, broadcast in real time in an unprecedented way thanks to social networks, the popular revolt broke out with force.

In the first weeks, the protesters won the support of Brazilians, to the point where polls indicated an approval rate of 89% at the end of June 2013. The slogan used was “Sorry for the inconvenience, we are changing Brazil”. . A short time before, the Arab Spring had aroused worldwide interest, as well as the 15-M movement in Spain and ‘Occupy Wall Street’ in the United States. On June 20, street protests in Brazil managed to gather more than 1.3 million people.

For the sociologist Ángela Alonso, author of the book ‘Thirteen’, it was not a unified movement, but rather a cycle of protests with different and often conflicting agendas, but with a common objective: to challenge the policies of the Party governments. of the Workers (PT) of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. In her vision, three great fronts of political activism converged: on the left, the neosocialist, who demanded a greater redistribution of wealth; and the autonomists, who claimed more contemporary issues such as feminism. At the other extreme, in the “patriot” camp, there were liberals and reactionaries who spoke out in favor of defending the family, religion, and private property.

Demonstrators are seen during a protest against corruption and price gouging on June 22, 2013 near the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte on June 22, 2013. © Nelson Almeida / AFP

Social networks, the key player

Other analysts, however, have a different reading of those events that marked an entire generation. Roberto Andrés, professor at the School of Architecture of the Federal University of Minas Gerais and author of the book ‘The reason for cents: urban crisis, democratic life and the revolts of 2013’, points out that one of the characteristics of these acts was the presence of depoliticized people, who saw in street acts a way of demanding improvements in living conditions in large cities. “Most of the protesters were neophytes, who had never taken to the streets and did not define themselves as being on the left or the right”, he explains.

For many of them, the possibility of using powerful tools on-line through their mobile phones was a great discovery and, at the same time, an irresistible temptation. Everything seemed possible in those weeks, in which the calls were held in real time on different platforms, Facebook being the main one. Movements such as ‘Revoltados Online’ (in Spanish, something like ‘Furiosos online’), ‘Vem para Rua’ and the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) were also strengthened, which would end up leading the acts in favor of the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff between 2015 and early 2016.

In Brazil, it was the first time that a political phenomenon was established thanks to social networks, something that years later would become the hallmark of presidents such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

“Social networks ended up dethroning the traditional leaders in the protests. Those who called were not only the most structured organizations such as parties, but also individual people”, recalls Roberto Andrés.

More than one academic sees in these movements the origin of the new Brazilian right. It should be noted that in the years prior to 2013, the right was disunited and without articulation. For other analysts, on the other hand, the election of Bolsonaro cannot be considered a direct effect of June 2013. It was, rather, the trigger for a fierce criticism of traditional politics, considered too exclusive. The right took advantage of the moment, promising to welcome the excluded, and launched anti-system candidates, far from traditional politics, although in reality integrated into it, as is the case with Bolsonaro.

The period after June 2013 was marked by the intensification of political polarization, which began to manifest itself in the context of the 2014 presidential elections, when Dilma Rousseff narrowly won.

“Today in Brazil it seems that the month after June 2013 was August 2016, when Rousseff was impeached. But, in reality, it was July 2013 and it was the month with the highest number of occupancy of municipal chambers in the history of Brazil. There were simultaneous occupations in 30 cities with a left-wing agenda, which called for improvements in transportation, education, and health. Few people remember that”, remembers Andrés. And he adds: “The second semester of 2013 was marked by an intense popular struggle. It was a gigantic cycle of urban occupations, of houses. Then came the strikes of teachers and garbage collectors in Rio de Janeiro, followed by all the demonstrations against the 2014 Soccer World Cups”.

Demonstrators protest in the center of Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 27, 2013. © Vinicius Costa / AFP

The representation vacuum

The academic explains that the great police repression expelled the protagonists of the mobilizations of June 2013 from the streets and created a vacuum in the year of the World Cups.

“The political actor who benefited the most from the protests in June 2013, who gained the most voting intentions in the presidential polls, was Marina Silva (now Minister of the Environment), who made a leap among the youngest and the progressive classes of the big cities. However, this option ended up being annihilated in the 2014 elections, even with some political violence (by Dilma Rousseff’s PT and her rival, Aécio Neves). What came after 2014, part of that void”, says Andrés.

In 2014, a new political cycle began, highly polarized between left and right, characterized by an aversion to the PT. This hatred of ‘petistas’ was fueled by the anti-corruption investigation known as ‘Lava Jato’, which culminated in Lula’s imprisonment for 580 days.

“Many political actors used this vacuum of representation to summon people to take to the streets,” says the researcher.

“Faced with the inability to achieve institutional transformations capable of offering concrete solutions to the social demands led by leftist movements, in the second half of the decade right-wing extremists, authoritarians, the extreme right appeared, giving false solutions to those same problems”, says Andrés.

In parallel, what happened was a worldwide growth of the extreme right, which was also reflected in Brazilian politics. However, the academic stresses that the appearance of anti-system characters and movements does not necessarily lead to extremism.

In his research, Andrés analyzed more than 6,000 banners used in June 2013. His conclusion is that the extremist discourse was not present. “Requests for military intervention were very minority. These authoritarian solutions were practically non-existent, and yet they gained a lot of strength after the second round of the 2014 presidential elections”, he affirms.

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters blocking access to the Arena Fonte Nova stadium in Salvador, Bahia—where Nigeria will face Uruguay in a 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil soccer match—during a protest by what is now called the ‘Tropical Spring’ against corruption and price increases, on June 20, 2013. © Juan Barreto / AFP

To this day, there is no unanimity among political scientists, experts and political commentators on how a non-partisan movement, which showed an explicit rejection of the leadership of the traditional parties, led to Bolsonarism and the explicit and even violent attack on the main organs of the State, beginning with the Supreme Court.

Thus, June 2013 could be a symptom or a cause. However, 10 years later, what seemed utopian —zero fare in public transport, a demand considered “unrealistic and impossible” in 2013— has been implemented in more than 70 Brazilian cities, 60 more than a decade ago. Today, these inclusive policies benefit more than 3.5 million people. “The 2013 demonstrations put that idea at the center of the debate,” concludes Rob Andrés, for whom, despite Lula’s re-election in October 2022, “the agendas required then have not yet been absorbed by the left.”