greg michel He made a serious accusation against Sebastián Lizarzaburu, who organized a solidarity crusade to obtain donations and thus support him financially while he was hospitalized for an accident in his gym. The former reality boy stated that Andrea San Martín’s partner would have kept part of the donated money.

In a recent statement for the Love and Fire program, he expressed concern about the amount he would have received from someone who is still one of his closest friends.

Did Sebastián Lizarzaburu keep donations from Greg Michel?

As revealed by Greg Michel, he suspects that Sebastián Lizarzaburu would have kept part of the money that hundreds of people deposited in his savings account, so he decided to confront him. However, he has not been able to contact the popular ‘rock man’.

“It does not fit with the theme that he has given. He has been claimed, he has been written to, he does not answer the calls” , is heard in the preview of the program that will be broadcast this Wednesday, January 19.

Greg Michel denounces that they intend to take him away from his son

Greg Michel released a video on social networks in which he accused his ex-partner of not letting him see his son and of trying to take him to Europe to keep him away from him. In said publication, he stated that they made him sign an exit permit for his little one and now he fears not being with him again.

“There is a doubt in me that my son will stay in Europe. Once again I cannot see my son, once again they are telling me to see him through a lawyer (…). A child is not a letter to be pestering a person. Yesterday I had to see it secretly because they won’t let me see it. A child needs both his father and his mother, “he explained in the clip.