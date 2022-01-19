He was at Cruz Azul for two seasons, scoring 25 goals in 74 games. Even so, the fans were not happy with his performance and his performance went down. Until in 2021 he returned to the red and black team.

The Uruguayan striker failed to perform in the three years he was at La Noria, so in 2019 he was discharged and there was no agreement to renew his contract.

The player is best remembered for a controversial photo where he is seen in a pool, turning on social media.

The Ecuadorian came to the Machine team in the 2017-2018 season. Good things were said about him for what he did at Emelec, however, at La Noria he did not perform, and in 64 games he could only score 10 times.

By 2019, Mena left the team through the back door to sign with León, where he immediately earned a place in the starting lineup and began to be one of the club’s highlights, scoring 63 goals in 123 appearances so far.

However, the mimes ‘Loco’ revealed that the board removed him from the team for claiming his rights, since in a Libertadores match, the Celestes fell 6-1 against Fénix, a situation that annoyed the boss, who mentioned that their salary would be reduced.

At that moment, Abreu, a short-haired player, raised his voice and said that this could not be applied because each footballer has a contract. This was enough for him to be left out of the club, regardless of the good football moment he was going through.

“What one tried to do at that time was to defend the rights of the footballer who, unfortunately, until today do not have the support they have in the rest of the world. For that very fact They labeled me a cricket and I had to leave the club when he was a scorer in the Libertadores and in the Mexican tournament at that time”, he pointed out in an interview.