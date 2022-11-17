Rome – The decree aid quater, approved in the Council of Ministers but whose publication in the Gazette is awaited, will contain a work-unlocking rule which wards off “the trap” which from March 2023 would have caused some relevant works to lapse. The law has obtained the official go-ahead, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport informs in a note, recalling that it was commissioned by the same department led by Matteo Salvini. There are 12 projects affected by the provision, including the Eaves of Genoa.

In detail, the projects affected by the provision desired by MIT are:

A1 – Barberino-Calenzano redevelopment

A11 – Florence-Pistoia (lots 1 and 2)

A14 – Bologna-direction Ravenna

A1 – Incisa-Valdarno (Lots 1 and 2)

A1 – South Milan-Lodi

Genoa highway eaves

A14- Bologna bypass

A13- Bologna-Ferrara; A13 Monselice-Padua

A1- Modena ring road

A14 Pesaro compensatory works (other links); A1- Prevam Toscana (A2,A1+A3).

Tomasi (Aspi): “Unlocked jobs for 12 billion”

“In recent days a very important process has been activated for us which sees 12 billion euros released in projects, which means that we already have the Via closed, the Service Conferences closedwe already have the executive projects, so these are construction sites that can be opened immediately”. Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia, on the sidelines of the signing of an agreement with the Bari Polytechnic. “This – he added – gives us pride and gives us the opportunity to open discussions on the strategic importance of some motorway routes”.

On the projects affected by the 12 billion, Tomasi added: “They concern large projects such as the Gronda of Genoa, the bypass of Bologna, upgrades on the Tuscan area on the A11, upgrades on the Emilia-Veneto area on the A13 and upgrades on the Miliano-Lodi, upgrades on the Incisa-Valdarno. We are also working on the modernization of the network”.

“We know – concluded the Autostrade manager – that we have to work a lot on the sustainability of rubber, we are building a document that we will share with the ministry which shows how important infrastructures are, as important as they are less resilient. In the next few weeks we will open the comparison”.