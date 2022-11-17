Linda Caicedothe Colombian National Team player, did not win in the election for Best Player of the Year in the Globe Soccer Awardswho had their award ceremony this Thursday.

Linda was one of the three finalists along with Alexia Putellas and English Beth Mead. Finally, the Spanish, current Ballon d’Or, was left with the award.

In the public vote, which corresponded to 25 percent of the final vote, Linda was second behind the Spanish Alexia Putellas, who was chosen by the people with 37.50.

However, the decision of the jury was missing, which corresponds to 75 percent of the vote, and which was known this Thursday during the ceremony.

In any case, Linda Caicedo has had a spectacular 2022, being a figure for Colombia in the Copa América for the elderly, achieving runner-up, but she was also in the U-20 team that played in the FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica, in the that the team reached the second phase and was eliminated by Brazil.

And, as if that were not enough, he was the star of the team in the U-17 World Cup and received the distinctions of the silver ball and the bronze booty.

Linda’s story

Born on February 22, 2005 in Cali, Caicedo grew up in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), of which that city is the capital, and there she took her first steps in soccer. At the Real Juanchito amateur club in the town of Villagorgona, near Cali, the young woman began to play with men and her talent caught the attention of the Atlas CP Sports Club, which began to polish the diamond.

The Valle del Cauca team summoned her and there América saw her, until they decided to hire her to be part of the team in the 2019 league.

“The moment I told my dad and mom that I wanted to be a soccer player, they immediately said yes, that they supported me. The next day we went looking for a club and the only one we found was for men, so that’s where I started.” , expressed Caicedo at the age of 14, when he was already playing with the Diablas Rojas in an interview with the newspaper El País de Cali.

Her first goal as a professional was a true gem: she received the ball outside the area, she got rid of her dribbling and the speed of three players and she took a shot from low to the ground with which she overcame the resistance of the Cortuluá goalkeeper on 14 February. June 2019. “The night before I hardly slept thinking about how my debut was going to be,” he said.

