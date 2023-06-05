In Italy, from North to South, and abroad, a total of 154 fly. They are the 2023 Green Flags, a ‘guide’ for parents looking for child-friendly beaches, chosen directly by paediatricians. The updated list was unveiled today in Roccella Jonica (Reggio Calabria) by the creator of the initiative Italo Farnetani, university professor of Pediatrics and president of the International Workshop of Green flags. There are now 2,903 white coats of the children involved in the project, Italian and foreign doctors who have nominated the ideal seaside destinations for families, have studied and carefully selected them. The result is a list of 146 Italian beaches awarded the green flag, to which are added 5 locations located in the European Union and 3 in Africa. For 2023, a single new entry, compared to the fully confirmed roster of the 2022 edition: it is the municipality of Montepaone (Catanzaro) that obtained the banner and brings the region’s total to 20, confirming it on the top step of the podium of the territories with more beaches suitable for baby bathers.

Some groups of paediatricians have also proposed 5 other locations, but – the organizers explain – the necessary number of proposing specialists (35) was not reached precisely because there was no unanimity of opinion. “This also demonstrates the accuracy and in-depth study that characterizes the choice of pediatricians and the rigor that is implemented in the assignment of green flags”, ensure the promoters. All the white coats have operated “on a voluntary basis, without compensation, profit or sponsorship”, they add. Farnetani then announced that the sixth International Workshop of Green flags, the IX National Conference on Green Flags, and the delivery ceremony of the banners to the mayors and to the awarded ambassadors.

Ceremony during which the special green flags made for the places that have obtained the longest and most uninterrupted recognition will also be awarded. 10 of them have continuously obtained the green flag for 16 years: Cefalù, Iesolo, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Nicotera, Ostuni, Riccione, Sabaudia, San Benedetto del Tronto, San Teodoro, Viareggio. Thirteen more for 15 years: Alghero, Formia, Gaeta, Gallipoli, Isola di Capo Rizzuto, Marina di Camerota, Marina di Ragusa, Montalto di Castro, Palinuro, San Vito Lo Capo, Soverato, Sperlonga, Vieste. The theme of the international scientific conference, informs Farnetani, will be: sport on the beach in safety. With university and hospital doctors as speakers, the scientific event has already obtained the patronage of the Ministry of Health.

“The advice I give to parents, based on the new map drawn by the 2023 green flags, is to travel – says Farnetani – and for a beach holiday, reach even distant destinations together with your children, as many foreign families do. children is also useful for learning and psychological development, because seeing new environments, a different daily life, they have a sure advantage also for reasoning and learning ability Parents knowing in advance the places suitable for children know where they can find the right services for your children, and where you can travel even more safely”.

Here you are the complete list of Green Flags 2023 (in alphabetical order and with the year of conferment). Italian beaches: in Abruzzo Alba Adriatica (Teramo) 2019, Giulianova (Teramo) 2010; Montesilvano (Pescara) 2010; Ortona – Saraceni Beach (Chieti) 2019; Pescara 2016; Pineto – Torre Cerrano (Teramo) 2016; Rose garden of the Abruzzi (Teramo) 2012; Silvi Marina (Teramo) 2012; Tortoreto (Teramo) 2015; Vasto Marina (Chieti) 2010. In Basilicata Maratea (Potenza) 2012; Pisticci – Marina di Pisticci (Matera) 2010. In Calabria White (Reggio Calabria) 2018; Bova Marina (Reggio Calabria) 2010; Bovalino (Reggio Calabria) 2010; Caulonia – Caulonia Marina (Reggio Calabria) 2022; Capo Vaticano (Vibo Valentia) 2016; Cariati (Cosenza) 2010; Cirò Marina – Punta Alice (Crotone) 2012; Island of Capo Rizzuto (Crotone) 2009; Locri (Reggio Calabria) 2016; Melissa – Torre Melissa (Crotone) 2015; Mirto Crosia – Pietrapaola (Cosenza) 2010; Montepaone (Catanzaro) 2023; Nicotera (Vibo Valentia) 2008; Palmi (Reggio Calabria) 2016; Praia a Mare (Cosenza) 2010; Roccella Jonica (Reggio Calabria) 2012; Santa Caterina dello Ionio Marina (Catanzaro) 2010; Siderno (Reggio Calabria) 2016; Soverato (Catanzaro) 2009; Squillace (Catanzaro) 2018.

In Campania Agropoli – Lungomare San Marco, Trentova (Salerno) 2016; Ascea (Salerno) 2016; Centola – Palinuro (Salerno) 2009; Ischia: Cartaroma Lido San Pietro (Naples) 2016; Marina di Camerota (Salerno) 2009; Pisciotta (Salerno) 2016; Pollica – Acciaroli, Poplars (Salerno) 2016; Positano – Beaches: Arienzo, Fornillo, Spiaggia Grande (Salerno) 2015; Santa Maria di Castellabate (Salerno) 2012; Sapri (Salerno) 2012. in Emilia Romagna Bellaria – Igea Marina (Rimini) 2012; Cattolica (Rimini) 2012; Cervia – Milano Marittima-Pinarella (Ravenna) 2010; Cesenatico (Forli-Cesena) 2012; Gatteo – Gatteo Mare (Forli – Cesena) 2015; Misano Adriatico (Rimini) 2015; Ravenna – Lidos Ravenna (Ravenna) 2015; Riccione (Rimini) 2008; Rimini 2016; San Mauro Pascoli – San Mauro sea (Forli – Cesena) 2016. In Friuli-Venezia Giulia Grado (Gorizia) 2010; Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine) 2008. In Lazio Anzio (Rome) 2016; Formia (Latina) 2009; Gaeta (Latina) 2009; Lido di Latina (Latina) 2010; Montalto di Castro (Viterbo) 2009; Sabaudia (Latina) 2008; San Felice Circeo (Latina) 2012; Sperlonga (Latina) 2009; Terracina (Latina) 2019; Ventotene – Cala Nave (Latina) 2015.

In Liguria Finale Ligure (Savona) 2015; Lavagna (Genoa) 2016; Lerici (La Spezia) 2012; Noli (Savona) 2016. In Marche Civitanova Marche (Macerata) 2012; Cupra Marittima (Ascoli Piceno) 2020; Fano – North – Saxony – Torrette/Marotta (Pesaro – Urbino) 2016; Gabicce sea (Pesaro – Urbino) 2015; Grottamare (Ascoli Piceno) 2016; Mondolfo – Marotta (Pesaro – Urbino) 2016; Numana – Upper – Lower Marcelli North (Ancona) 2015; Pesaro (Pesaro – Urbino) 2016; Porto Recanati (Macerata) 2012; Porto San Giorgio (Fermo) 2010; San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno) 2008; Senigallia (Ancona) 2012; Sirolo (Ancona) 2016. In Molise Termoli (Campobasso) 2012. In Puglia Fasano (Brindisi) 2016; Gallipoli (Lecce) 2009; Ginosa – Marina di Ginosa (Taranto) 2015; Lizzano – Marina di Lizzano (Taranto) 2010; Margherita of Savoy (Barletta-Andria-Trani) 2019; Melendugno (Lecce) 2016; Ostuni (Brindisi) 2008; Otranto (Lecce) 2012; Polignano a Mare – Cala Fetente – Cala Ripagnola – Cala San Giovanni (Bari) 2016; Porto Cesareo (Lecce) 2016; Rhodes Garganico (Foggia) 2012; Hello – Marina di Pescoluse (Lecce) 2010; Vieste (Foggia) 2009

In Sardinia Alghero (Sassari) 2009; Bari Sardo (Ogliastra) 2010; Cala Domestica (Carbonia-Iglesias) 2010; Capo Coda Cavallo (Olbia-Tempio) 2010; Carloforte – San Pietro Island: La Caletta – Punta Nera – Girin – Guidi (Carbonia-Iglesias) 2010; Castelsardo-Ampurias (Sassari) 2012; Is Aruttas – Mari Ermi (Oristano) 2010; La Maddalena: Punta Tegge-Spalmatore (Olbia-Tempio) 2012; Marina di Orosei-Berchida-Bidderosa (Nuoro) 2010; Oristano – Big Tower (Oristano) 2015; Poetto (Cagliari) 2012; Quartu Sant’Elena (Cagliari) 2012; Santa Giusta (Oristano) 2016; San Teodoro (Nuoro) 2008; Santa Teresa di Gallura (Olbia-Tempio) 2012; Tortolì – Lido di Orrì, Lido di Cea (Ogliastra) 2016

In Sicily Balestrate (Palermo) 2016; Campobello di Mazara – Three Fountains – Granitola Tower (Trapani) 2010; Catania – Beach 2016; Cefalù (Palermo) 2008; Giardini Naxos (Messina) 2016; Ispica – Santa Maria del Focallo (Ragusa) 2012; Lipari – Marina di Lipari-Acquacalda-Canneto (Messina) 2012; Marsala – Signorino (Trapani) 2015; Mazara del Vallo – Tonnarella (Trapani) 2021; Menfi – Porto Palo di Menfi (Agrigento) 2010; Noto – Vendicari (Syracuse) 2010; Palermo – Mondello 2016; Pozzallo – Black Stones – Raganzino (Ragusa) 2015; Ragusa – Marina di Ragusa 2009; Santa Croce Camerina – Casuzze – Dry point – Caucana (Ragusa) 2010; San Vito Lo Capo (Trapani) 2009; Scicli – Sampieri (Ragusa) 2021; Victoria – Scoglitti (Ragusa) 2010.

In Tuscany Bibbona (Livorno) 2016; Camaiore – Lido Arlecchino-Matteotti (Lucca) 2015; Castiglione della Pescaia (Grosseto) 2012; Follonica (Grosseto) 2012; Forte dei Marmi (Lucca) 2012; Grosseto – Marina di Grosseto, Principina a Mare 2010; Monte Argentario – Cala Piccola – Porto Ercole (Le Viste) – Porto Santo Stefano (Cantoniera – Moletto – Caletta) – Santa Liberata (Bagni Domiziano – Soda -Pozzarello) (Grosseto) 2015; Pietrasanta – Marina di Pietrasanta – Tonfano – Focette (Lucca) 2015; Pisa – Marina di Pisa – Calambrone – Tirrenia (Pisa) 2016; San Vincenzo (Livorno) 2012; Viareggio (Lucca) 2008.

In Veneto Caorle (Venice) 2015; Cavallino Treporti (Venice) 2010; Chioggia – Sottomarina (Venice) 2016; Jesolo – Jesolo Pineta (Venice) 2008; Venice Lido (Venice) 2010; San Michele al Tagliamento – Bibione (Venice) 2016.

The European beaches with the 2023 green flag are: in Spain Estepona (2022), Malaga (2018), Marbella (2019), Fuengirola (2021); in Romania Constance (2020). African beaches with green flag 2023: in Tanzania Dar es Salaam – Coco beach (2020); Kendwa (2021); in Tunisia The Marsa (2022).