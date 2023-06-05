It is the event of the year and no one should miss it: this is the week of the 24h of Le Mans, which has reached the Centenary edition in 2023.

The protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship are back in action after the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps for what will be the fourth round of the season, a challenge that everyone is looking forward to and which will not fail to give emotions and surprises.

The big news is certainly the return to the use of tire pre-heating systems, which on the Circuit de la Sarthe will put drivers and teams in the position to be able to push right away and not have to manage absurd situations as already seen in the previous events of the series .

On the track there will be 62 cars divided as always into the Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE AM Classes, in a grid that is fuller than usual thanks to the invitations distributed by the organiser, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, which also includes Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsport/Garage 56 Camaro ZL1 NASCAR as ‘Innovative Car’.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

FIA WEC 2023: the times of the 24h of Le Mans

After the tests carried out on Sunday 4, there are a couple of days of rest for everyone, then we return to work on the legendary 13.626km track starting on Wednesday, when after Free Practice 1 it is already time to battle it out for Qualifying which will determine who has the right to compete in the Hyperpole on Thursday.

Friday another day of break where, in any case, the surrounding activities and announcements will not be lacking, then the countdown begins for 4.00 pm on Saturday 10, when the green light will give the go-ahead for this huge appointment. Here’s what the times will be according to the official schedule.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

FIA WEC 2023: how can I see the 24h of Le Mans

The entire Endurance World Championship is available exclusively on Eurosport – Sky channel 211 – and the related application or website, plus Discovery+, as well as on the brand new fiawec.tv site (also available via application) where live timing is also available , which can also be consulted on the official website of the timekeeper AlKamel, live.fiawec.com.

This time the live coverage starts right away with Free Practice 1 followed by everything else. Here’s where and how we can see the activities on the track:

Wednesday June 7th

Free Practice 1: 14.00-17.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Qualifications: 19:00-20:00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Free Practice 2: 22.00-24.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Thursday 8 June

Free Practice 3: 15.00-18.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Hyperpole: 20:00-20:30 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Free Practice 4: 10pm-11pm (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Saturday June 10th

Warm-Up: 12:00-12:15 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Competition: 16.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

