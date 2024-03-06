The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, denounced this Wednesday, March 6, that a Russian attack against Odessa, in southern Ukraine, while he was visiting that city together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, caused explosions near the delegation in which both were present. leaders. Zelensky and Mitsotakis traveled to Odessa to visit a residential building, which was attacked on March 2 by Russian drones. In that event, 12 civilians died, including five children.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, were unharmed this Wednesday, March 6, in the explosions recorded about 150 meters from the convoys in which they were traveling, caused by a Russian drone attack in the city. Ukrainian from Odessa.

“We were at the port of Odessa and President Zelensky and his team were giving us a guided tour when we heard sirens and, shortly after, as we were getting into our vehicles, we heard a big explosion,” Mitsotakis said at a joint press conference. with Zelensky.

“We didn't have time to go to a shelter,” the prime minister added.

For his part, Zelensky assured: “We saw today's attack. You can see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit, military or civilians… I know there have been victims today, I still don't know the details, but I know there are dead and wounded”.

The Ukrainian head of state also did not offer information about the type of weapons used by Russia in the attack.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured in this regard that “no one feels intimidated” by this attack near the convoys of the two leaders.

Greek private television SKAI had reported explosions just about 150 meters from the convoy of cars in which both leaders were traveling.

Later, the Russian Armed Forces confirmed the attack and stated that they destroyed a hangar in Odessa, where Ukrainian naval drones were being prepared for launch.

“Today at 11:40 Moscow time (8:40 GMT) the Russian Armed Forces launched a high-precision missile attack against a hangar in the port industrial zone of Odessa, where naval drones of the Ukrainian Army were being prepared,” he noted. Defense on Telegram without further details.

According to the Russian command, “the target of the attack was hit and destroyed.”

The Greek Prime Minister traveled to the main Ukrainian seaport this Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between Greece and Ukraine in various fields. One of the issues discussed was the expansion of the corridor for civilian ships that Ukraine managed to open in the Black Sea last fall after regaining control of part of its territorial waters.

This photo taken and published by the Presidential Press Service of Ukraine on March 6, 2024, shows President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd left) and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (3rd left), walking in front of a residential building damaged as a result of a drone attack in Odessa (southern Ukraine). © AFP – Presidency of Ukraine

According to the Black Sea Institute for Strategic Affairs, Greece and Turkey are the countries in which the largest number of ships transiting through that corridor are registered, with which Ukraine has managed to recover the level of maritime grain exports it had before war.

According to the institute, 25% of the boats that use it are registered in Greece and another 25% in Turkey.

During his visit to Odessa, the Greek Prime Minister also visited with Zelensky the residential building where 12 people, including 5 children, died over the weekend in a Russian drone attack against the city.

