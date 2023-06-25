The right-wing party of former Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis topped the results of the parliamentary elections, which took place today, Sunday, by a large margin from its left-wing rival, according to exit polls.

The results of polls, published by television networks at the closing of polling stations, showed that the New Democracy Party, which took power from 2019 until the end of May, won between 40 and 44 percent and came in the lead in front of the “Syriza” party led by Alexis Tsipras, which won between 16, 1 and 19.1 percent, which is a lower result for the left-wing political faction compared to its performance in the last election held on May 21.

In the event that these results prove correct, the conservatives will have won by a difference that is their largest in nearly 50 years, in a vote in which the voters rewarded them for reviving the country’s economy after a major debt crisis.

Mitsotakis, 55, a graduate of the prestigious Harvard University, is seeking a second term of four years, counting on his ability to lead the country out of the consequences of the Corona pandemic and achieve strong economic growth in the past two years.

Mitsotakis won the elections, which were held on May 21, but he did not get a sufficient majority to allow him to form the new government without alliances, which prompted him to resort to the polls again and invite 9.8 million voters to cast their votes again.

In May, the New Democracy Party, which has been in power for four years, won 40.8% of the vote, ahead of the left-wing Syriza party, which won 20% of the vote. The Pasok Kinal Socialist Party came third, achieving 11.5% of the vote.