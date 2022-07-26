Greece | A British man died in a helicopter crash while taking a photo of himself in Athens

A 21-year-old British man died in Athens, Greece on Monday while taking a picture of himself on his phone.

On vacation A Briton who was in Greece died on Monday when the rotor of a helicopter apparently hit a young man who was filming himself on a private field in Spata, Athens.

According to the authorities, the man had walked behind the helicopter while its rotor was still running.

The news agency AFP and The Guardian.

According to local authorities, three people have been arrested due to the accident. Among those arrested is the driver of the helicopter. Those arrested are suspected of negligence.

The Greek authorities are investigating the matter.