Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Greece | A British man died in a helicopter crash while taking a photo of himself in Athens

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A 21-year-old British man died in Athens, Greece on Monday while taking a picture of himself on his phone.

On vacation A Briton who was in Greece died on Monday when the rotor of a helicopter apparently hit a young man who was filming himself on a private field in Spata, Athens.

According to the authorities, the man had walked behind the helicopter while its rotor was still running.

The news agency AFP and The Guardian.

According to local authorities, three people have been arrested due to the accident. Among those arrested is the driver of the helicopter. Those arrested are suspected of negligence.

The Greek authorities are investigating the matter.

#Greece #British #man #died #helicopter #crash #photo #Athens

See also  European Football Championships | The goalkeeper renting bouncy castles and smearing vaseline on the post was to prevent Belgium from going on - then Sweden struck
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Setback before the EM semi-finals: National player Bühl tested positive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.