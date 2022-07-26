Klara Bühl will not be able to appear in the semifinals of the European Football Championship. The offensive player from FC Bayern Munich tested positive for the corona virus one day before the game against France (Wednesday, 9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ZDF and on DAZN). The DFB announced this on Tuesday.

“She is currently symptom-free and was immediately isolated. Further tests of the entire team and staff were negative,” said the association.

Bühl, 21, had started all four games. Against Spain (2-0) she scored in the third minute to give the German team the lead. Striker Lea Schüller had already tested positive for the virus during the tournament, and the Bayern player has since been released from quarantine.

With the exception of Bühl, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is available for all players. Bühl could be replaced by Jule Brand.