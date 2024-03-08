Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

“He was a loving person,” says BBC News Director Gary Smith about Nick Sheridan: The TV presenter died at the age of 32. © Screenshot/Instagram

Suddenly torn from life at the age of 32. Britain mourns the death of BBC journalist Nick Sheridan. Even Scotland's head of government reacts.

Edinburgh – “Nick was a wonderful colleague. A hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who brightens the lives of those around her.” Scotland BBCNews director Gary Smith says an emotional farewell to Nick Sheridan.

BBC journalist dies suddenly at the age of 32 – head of government also mourns

The news didn't just shock the broadcaster: Nick Sheridan died unexpectedly at the age of 32. He suddenly collapsed while jogging, according to unconfirmed reports. He had recently been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. The BBC speaks of a short, serious illness and announced the sad news on Thursday (March 7th).

Even Prime Minister Humza Yousaf (SNP) commented on the death of the young journalist in parliament. Yousaf said of Sheridan: “He will be greatly missed. Many of us in the Chamber have already been questioned by Nick – and no doubt quite vigorously. My thoughts are with his family, his many friends and his colleagues. It’s certainly a very sad time for them.”

UK says farewell to TV presenter Nick Sheridan

Not only are friends and family sadly saying goodbye, Sherigan's Instagram page is full of expressions of sadness from fans. The 32-year-old was a well-known figure in the UK. He worked in TV reporting for more than ten years. Most recently as a reporter and presenter for two years RTE News2day in Ireland, a program for young people. Sheridan also anchored news programs such as Reporting Scotland and Drive time at BBC. As a freelancer, he presented news on TV and radio.

Similar sadness also swept through the German media world. Sport1 presenter Claus Müller died at the age of 61. He was a man from the very beginning in sports television, back then still DSF. (moe)