Granny would have been killed with a stone for stealing it Mexico; granddaughter asks for justice

via Twitter, They ask for justice for an elderly woman who would have died, the victim of an assault in the El Retablo sector, in the capital of Querétaro.

The user of the social network @angiearreolam He shared a thread with the denunciation of the acts of violence: “On Saturday, May 6, my grandmother was assaulted in the El Retablo neighborhood in Querétaro“.

According to the testimony, the older adult “she was hit on the head with a stone, which caused her a slow death in a hospital bed“, they report.

On Saturday, May 6, my grandmother was robbed in the RETABLO neighborhood in Querétaro. She was hit with a rock on her head which caused her a slow death in a hospital bed. Attached photos of the assailant.@fiscaliaqro pic.twitter.com/WLkcaxYle0 —Angie (@angiearreolam) May 18, 2023

With the complaint on Twitter, two photographs are disseminated in which the alleged attacker and assailant can be seen.

“I know the photos are very bad, but please help me find the whereabouts of the subject who assaulted and killed my grandmother. Help me not to go unpunished,” added the Internet user.

In the images, a thin subject is observed, with a face mask; he was wearing black tennis shoes and a white shirt.

Through the publications, the mayor Luis Nava, the governor Mauricio Kuri, as well as the municipal police and the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office are tagged with the aim of demanding attention to the complaint.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA