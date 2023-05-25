Myśl Polska: Poles wage beach-bar wars against tourists from Russia in Turkish resorts

The Poles staged a “war” with Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Turkish resorts, as they are outraged by their presence, about this reported columnist for the newspaper Myśl Polska Konrad Renkas.

According to him, the “Polish hussars” refused to play volleyball with the Russians on the beaches and staged “attacks” in bars. The journalist added that the fact that for the Turks and Egyptians all Slavs are the same, greatly spoiled the mood of the Polish vacationers.

Renkas also noted that the Poles were outraged by the fact that “suffering Ukrainians”, while there is a conflict in their homeland, own apartments in local resorts or relax in hotels and are in no hurry to “revenge the Russians they met”.

The observer advised compatriots to enjoy their vacation and refuse to discuss global problems at the resorts.

“The Polish beach-bar wars look infantile and ridiculous, especially since we ourselves are the only ones participating in them,” the author of the article summed up.

Earlier it became known that Polish nationalists drove Ukrainian activists from the center of Krakow, from the monument to the writer Adam Mickiewicz, where they held daily protests.