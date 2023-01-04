Staff from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) managed to arrest an elderly man, who was linked for his probable participation in the crime of attempted femicide.

Identified as Joseph “N”was arrested by detectives from the Investigation Police (PDI) who completed an arrest warrant after having attempted the life of two victims, registered in 2021 in the Xochimilco mayor’s office.

According to the investigations carried out in the Office of the Investigation of the Crime of Feminicide, of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, he would have caused injuries to two women.

Both had burn wounds as a result of the attacks received by José “N”, who tried to kill them in 2021, for which reason they were made available to the Public ministry.

Cabinet and field work made it possible to establish the location of the man, in the Santa Cruz Acalpixtla neighborhood, in the aforementioned demarcation, where the court order was completed.

After this, the FGJCDMX reiterated its priorities in attending to victims with a gender perspective, a differential and specialized approach, as well as guaranteeing a new way to investigate crimes, with special emphasis on justice for women.