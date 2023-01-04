Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

There is currently no snow in many areas of the Alps. In Switzerland, a traditional festival must therefore now be canceled.

Grindelwald – Die unusually mild temperatures in January are also making things difficult for well-known ski areas this winter. In the ski resort of Grindelwald in Switzerland, the traditional international festival for snow sculptures, also known as the “World Snow Festival”, had to be canceled – for the first time due to a lack of snow.

“Unfortunately have to give up”: Swiss ski resort has to cancel festival

“We hoped and tried until the end, but unfortunately we have to give up now,” said Isabelle from Dahl from Grindelwald Tourism on Tuesday (January 3). The ski resort’s homepage said: “Due to the external conditions, the World Snow Festival in January 2023 will be cancelled.” The necessary snow is missing.

At the “World Snow Festival” every year in January, the municipality provides artists with three-meter-high compact blocks of snow, from which they conjure up ice-cold art and sculptures. But there was simply not enough material in the village this year. The higher-lying slopes, on the other hand, have good snow, emphasized Grindelwald tourism. The ski season is in danger in many places.

At the “World Snow Festival” in Grindelwald, artists conjure up sculptures out of snow. (Archive image) © IMAGO / UIG

“World Snow Festival” in Grindelwald: It all began in 1983 with a “giant Heidi”

With the exception of the Corona year 2021, the “World Snow Festival” has taken place in Grindelwald every year since 1983. It all started back then with a “giant Heidi carved out of snow by Japanese artists”. The festival “has since developed into a cultural event that you no longer want to miss in the Eiger village,” writes Grindelwald Tourism on its website.

The resort is now hoping for more snow for the 40th edition next year. This is to take place in Grindelwald from January 15th to 20th, 2024. In keeping with the anniversary, the motto will then be “Tradition”.

The lack of snow makes for unusual pictures from the ski areas – one from Switzerland causes horror. In Austria, too, it often stays green next to the pistes. Nevertheless, there have been many fatal skiing accidents in the Alpine republic this winter. (ph)