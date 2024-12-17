The Granada Metro service remains suspended this Tuesday from the beginning of business hours, at 6:30 a.m., after a fall of all communication systemsessential for the real-time management and supervision of your operation.

This multiple failure, originating at 4:30 a.m., has prevented the departure of trains and the operation of the transport service, as detailed by the Department of Development, Territorial Articulation and Housing of the Government of Andalusia.

It has also affected the telephone systems and communications (such as video wall or the Central Control Post), energy operation supervision systems or traveler information systems (such as public address systems and teleindicators).

From the moment the incident occurred, it has been reported on the Metro’s social media and website accounts. There are also operation service brigades circulating with motor vehicles through stops and stations to inform users and information signs have been placed at stations and stops.

The different maintenance and technical assistance companies, under the coordination of the Public Works Agency and Avanza, have been reviewing all systems, subsystems and circuits since dawn to try to correct this incident.