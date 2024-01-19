Spice – “I will only let those who have shown me the desire to play to stay with us until the end of the championship.” Luca D'Angelo isn't hiding. The defeat in Como didn't go down well with him. And he also puts the team on the defendants' table. Cremonese arrives at the Alberto Picco stadium and Spezia can no longer make mistakes. «From a motivational point of view, the team is there – adds the coach in the press conference –. Against Como we did badly after the first goal conceded. We unconsciously sat down, not for lack of desire and determination but because the team is in difficulty at the moment.” Days in which the pitch must coexist with the market: «I can't wait for it to end. There is time to save the team, maintain the category. We need to go back to talking about football.”

There are three new faces so far. Luca Vignali «can give us a lot. Not only from an emotional point of view, but also from a footballing point of view because he is very flexible.” Filip Jagiello «is an important acquisition, experienced and with excellent qualities. He knows how to play in multiple roles and we are confident we can bring him to good condition as early as next week.” Then there is Gian Marco Crespi, the Juventus goalkeeper who inherited Dragowski's legacy. Who definitely won't be in the game, he continues, D'Angelo is Kelvin Amian. As well as Elijah. However, Hristov and Gelashvili have recovered: «Verde has given me great willingness to play with us and will be one of us». 99 will help his teammates to try to win the match: «We know that we need to shake up our progress, we don't lack time, but it depends on us. The fans help us and are close to us, and even the demonstrations of these days demonstrate their love and honestly it's better this way than disinterest.”

There Cremonese is «a very strong team. But this is what the calendar offers us and we will have to do our best trying to limit a very experienced eleven, led by an excellent coach.” The comment is on the retreat: «It helped us stay together, because a football team is like a family and must come together in times of difficulty. Being close forces us to come together, talk and solve problems that perhaps can be missed in the four hours on the sports field during the week.”