Gudelj accepts the challenge to give relief in terms of authority to Navas, at least when the palace man puts an end to his professional career by hanging up his boots at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium this Sunday. The Serbian international is the next in the list of captains of the Sevilla first team and therefore becomes the main boss of a locker room directed by García Pimienta. Gudelj precisely wanted to thank Navas for what this event means to him and he was full of praise for the one who is still his teammate.

“I will assume and guard the captain’s armband that you leave me with an immense honor, aware of what it means to take over from the most important player in the history of our club,” summarized the Serbian midfielder who on many occasions has performed as a central defender. emergencies. To which he added: «I will do it from the firm commitment that your values ​​and your legacy, as well as the memory of Antonio Puerta and José Antonio Reyesare fully valid in our locker room, even if you are no longer with us. I dream that when it is my turn to hand the armband to a new captain, you will feel proud of me for having lived up to it. “I’m going to work every day for it.”

Gudelj had words of gratitude to Navas who always helped him in good times and bad, knowing that the palace’s arm was always at his disposal regardless of the moment Sevilla was going through. “Thank you for not allowing me to give up when things were not going well, for lifting me up with your daily example of caste and courage in every training session,” Gudelj wrote in that letter spread on his social networks, the end of which goes directly to the way in which that Navas has appealed to the rest of the team.

«Your message has penetrated the group and shows us the way: this shirt is sacred. This bracelet is sacred. This hobby is sacred. And this shield, our shield, the one you have taught me to love and defendit is sacred. We will not fail you, captain. Thank you,” he said. It is not the first time that he has addressed Navas publicly, of course, since he already did so last Friday in training prior to Sevilla – Celta, which did put an end to Navas’ story at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, in the absence of the great tribute on December 30.