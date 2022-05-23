The webinar cycle of affaritaliani.it continues

Environment, Pnrr, justice and electoral law: there are so many topics addressed in the meeting with Piergiorgio Cortellazzodeputy of Forza Italia, as well as building contractor and president of Acque Venete.

The webinar is part of the cycle of meetings organized by the lawyer Luca Favini by the Ghedini-Longo studio, in collaboration with affaritaliani.it, to discuss the most significant issues of political and economic current affairs.

