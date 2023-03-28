According to what is indicated by a report on Twitter then bounced on ResetEra, Polyphony would have mistakenly loaded the Details of the new Gran Turismo 7 patch ahead. The information is in Japanese and has been translated with an automatic translator, so there is no guarantee that it is completely correct. Among the new features are support for 120 Hz, Super Formula cars, news for physics and more.

First of all, the Gran Turismo 7 update signals the presence of five new cars, which, however, we already knew existed. It is also indicated that there will be new layouts for the Nurburgring Endurance, some new events, two new extra menus and also some adjustments for the completion times of some modes, related to physics changes. Also, it seems that the 120Hz support with VRR: it is not clear exactly what is meant, but on ResetEra it is assumed that it will not be a 120 FPS mode, but rather a mode that unlocks the frame rate.

Then come the physics changes, as mentioned, reported in English. The novelties will involve suspension physics, tire physics, aerodynamics, an anti-lag system, changes to the initial settings of some cars, improvements to the steering algorithm and force feedback using a controller (stick and d-pad) . It then closes with a series of adjustments for assisted modes.

Also, they should arrive Super Formula caran image of which was shared on ResetEra. Of course, none of this is official. Even assuming that every detail is true and comes directly from Polyphony, it is possible that the information included is not definitive and something will change before the official announcement.

There is therefore nothing left to do but wait. The news should arrive on March 30, 2023with the exclusion of the Super Formula cars scheduled for April 2023.