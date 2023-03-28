Of Health editorial

It affects one in five patients with chronic kidney disease, but still underestimated. For every message sent on the site dedicated to the initiative, a tree will be planted in a green area of ​​Milan

Anemia affects one in five chronic kidney disease patients. Most of the time it comes diagnosed late because it is a condition underestimated by doctors and by the patients themselves; nevertheless it doubles the risk of death from cardiovascular and renal events. Hence the Anemia from Chronic Kidney Disease campaign. Let’s give oxygen to aspirations, promoted by Astellas together with ANED – National Association of Hemodialysis Dialysis and transplantationthrough an online video and a call-to-action from one testimonial, the South Tyrolean mountaineer and climber Tamara Lunger.

A tree planted for each message The aim of the campaign is to spread information about a still undervalued condition and to invite diagnosed patients, people at risk of developing anemia from chronic kidney disease and citizens to submit their aspirations and projects on the dedicated site by filling out the form. The collected and shared aspirations will make it possible to realize the Forest of aspirationsthe focus of the campaign: a tree will be planted for each message in the Vettabbia Park, a green area in Milan, by the company ZeroCO2, a partner in the project and engaged in the fight against climate change. The forest releases oxygen, which offers a new quality of life to those suffering from chronic kidney disease anemia. Oxygen and aspirations are the red thread of the campaign he wants encourage patients not to give up but to react and find the right energy to achieve your goals. See also Covid today Italy, 99,848 infections and 205 deaths: April 20 bulletin

What and what are the alarm bells The tell-tale signs of anemia of chronic kidney disease are chronic weakness, shortness of breath, pale skin, palpitations.

If you experience these symptoms you should

contact your doctor as soon as possible. Chronic kidney disease anemia is a pathological condition in which the kidneys do not produce enough erythropoietin, the hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells; consequentially the blood’s ability to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues is reduced – explains Giuseppe Castellano, director of the complex structure of nephrology, dialysis and kidney transplants at the IRCCS Foundation – C Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan -. Lack of energy affects the ability to work, study, participate in daily activities, which can lead to feelings of frustration, depression and social isolation. Chronic tiredness and weakness, even during light activity, shortness of breath, pale skin and mucous membranes are alarm bells and important not to neglect them but contact your doctorwho will have to make an evaluation of all the critical factors ie kidney function, iron levels and blood count to diagnose possible anemia. See also Influenza vaccine, mild adverse effects reduce the risk of cardiac mortality by 20%.

Doctor-patient communication Living with chronic kidney disease anemia is not easy, because the disease has consequences on relational and working life and on general health – says Teresa Siclari, regional secretary of ANED Lombardia -. Doctor-patient communication is fundamental: the person must report all his or her ailments to the doctor so that the specialist can carry out specific tests to diagnose anemia and intervene promptly with treatment. The general practitioner – underlines Siclari – has a crucial role in identifying people at risk and referring them to the specialist.

Late referral to the nephrologist In the taking charge of the patient with chronic kidney disease anemia are several specialists involved: from the general practitioner to the nephrologist, from the internist to the diabetologist and cardiologist. In particular, as explained by Maura Ravera, secretary of the Italian Kidney Foundation: The nephrologist has a key role in the management of anemia of chronic kidney disease, because he can prescribe erythropoiesis-stimulating agents through the formulation of a treatment plan which is then periodically renewed. The patient is usually referred to the nephrology center by the general practitioner or other specialists. But, recalls Ravera: One of the major criticalities in the management of anemia from chronic kidney disease is precisely thelate referral of the nephropathic patient to the nephrologist. See also Multiple sclerosis, cognitive symptoms may improve with Mediterranean diet