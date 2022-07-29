The Hungaroring weekend begins in the name of Ferrari. As expected, the Scuderia di Maranello proved to be the fastest, thanks to the best time of Carlos Sainz (1: 18.750). However, between him and Charles Leclerc (+0.289 behind), the usual Max Verstappen has entered, the only one to keep up with the F1-75.

Excellent performance by McLaren, with Lando Norris fourth and Daniel Ricciardo eighth (but for a long time in the top-5). Among them were classified George Russell, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. On the other hand, the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso closed the top-10.

Relive the Hungaroring PL1s through ours LIVE

F1 | Hungarian GP 2022, Free Practice 1 classification