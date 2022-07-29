According to Russian Chancellor, issue “remains unchanged” for Moscow; island is a point of tension between China and the US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday (July 29, 2022) that Moscow’s understanding of Beijing’s “One China” policy towards Taiwan “remains unchanged”.

“We have no problem defending the principle of China’s sovereignty“, said Lavrov. The Chinese government considers the country a “rebel province” since the establishment of Taiwan in 1949.

The statement reinforces a close bond between Russia and China a day after US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping called to discuss growing tensions on the peninsula.

On Tuesday (July 19), the Financial Times published that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, planned to visit the island in 2022. On the same day, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the trip would seriously harm Chinese territorial integrity and bring “consequences” for the United States.

In the 2:17 am call, Xi warned Biden that “will burn“if”play with fire” with the principle of Beijing’s sovereignty over the island, considered unquestionable by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party).

“Hope the American side can see this clearly“, said.

The White House stated that “Biden stressed that US policy has not changed.” is that opposes “strongly support unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine Taiwan’s peace and stability”.

China does not hide its intention to complete the country’s reunification by 2049, the centenary of the end of the Chinese civil war (1927-1949) and the establishment of the current regime. In the process, it has already negotiated the payment of Hong Kong to the United Kingdom, in 1997, and Macau to Portugal, in 1999. Both are now special administrative regions of the country.