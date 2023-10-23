Barcelona (Reuters)

The “young substitute” Marc Guillot scored a late goal in his first match, to lead Barcelona to a 1-0 victory over its guest Bilbao, raising coach Xavi Hernandez’s team to third place in the Spanish Football League, one point behind Real Madrid before their summit next week. .

The 17-year-old player, who comes from the Barcelona Academy, received a pass at the edge of the penalty area, and fired a low shot that went past goalkeeper Unai Simon, after his second touch of the ball, to score his first goal in the league, faster than any player in the history of the “Catalan” club.

Barcelona rose one place, occupying third place with 24 points, and close to leaders Real Madrid, who tied 1-1 at Seville Stadium.

Xavi said, “We know that they (Bilbao) will put constant pressure on us. They did an exceptional job. It was difficult for us, but if there is someone who deserves to win, it is Barcelona.”

Barcelona, ​​which was missing the services of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski due to injury, controlled the ball, but it created fewer chances than the visiting team in the first half, and its most dangerous chance came after Joao Felix hit the crossbar, ten minutes after the start.

Bilbao could have seized the lead, when goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a shot from striker Inaki Williams, before blocking an attempt from Nico Williams, during stoppage time of the first half, and the visitors missed left-back Yuri Barchis midway through the first half due to an ankle injury.

Barcelona appeared more aggressive offensively after the break, but Spanish goalkeeper Simon blocked two attempts from Felix, but he could not withstand Goyo’s shot in the 80th minute, seconds after he came on instead of Fermin Lopez.

At the age of 17 years and 291 days, Goyo became the youngest player to score for Barcelona in his first match in the local league during the current century.

He told Esports 3, “I can’t believe it. I can’t breathe. Enjoy the moment. This is unimaginable. I’ve worked all my life to take advantage of opportunities, and it happened to me. Joao Felix controlled the ball, and I saw that there was space behind the defense, and he passed.” Lee, and I beat Unai Simon. It is a great honor to score a goal against a goalkeeper of his stature.”

Barcelona will host the Ukrainian team, Shakhtar Donetsk, in the Champions League on Wednesday, before hosting Real Madrid next Saturday.