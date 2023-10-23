Fredrik Jensen made it to the opening game in the Bundesliga for the first time this season.

of Augsburg Finnish striker Fredrik Jensen was completely unstoppable on Sunday against Heidenheim in the German Bundesliga.

Jensen, who made it into the starting line-up for the first time in the league this season, scored three goals as Augsburg won their away match 5–2 (3–2). The win was Augsburg’s first away game in a year.

It also started badly on Sunday, when Heidenheim took a 2-0 lead in less than 20 minutes. Then the Finnish show started. The Augsburg Narrows strike Phillip Tietz from Jensen’s corner kick.

Jensen’s goal assist in Augsburg’s 3–2 goal was a wonderful display of skill. The Finn played a precise cross-pass to the back post, from which Ermedin Demirovic directed the ball into the goal.

In the second half, Jensen assisted Augsburg’s fourth goal, which he scored Felix Uduokhai from the corner kick given by the Finn.

The Dane made his debut as Augsburg’s head coach in the match Jess Thorup, who was hired for the job during the international break in October. Jensen’s displays for the new pilot were such that the responsibility can be expected in the future as well.

Originating from Porvoo Jensen, 26, has played in a total of five Bundesliga matches this season. He has suffered a lot of injuries in his career. He was not in the Huuhkajie team in October, when Finland suffered stinging EC qualifying losses against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

In his career, Jensen has played a total of 26 matches in Huuhkaj and scored 7 goals.