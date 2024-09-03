Chihuahua, Chih.- This afternoon, the state governor swore in Sergio Ramírez Robles as the new head of Social Communication for the State Government, who will replace René Sotelo in the position.

Robles previously served as Director General of Social Communication for the PAN Parliamentary Group in the Senate of the Republic. He is a lawyer with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Postgraduate Degree in Political Science and European Affairs. He is also a Specialist in Communication and Lobbying (Business, Social and Governmental). He has been a professor of Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at UNAM, CIDE, UdeG, as well as Author of “Policies for the Internal and External Market in Mexico 2000-2006.