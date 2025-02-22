The princess Leonor Starring the covers of all media after being seen in some Photographs with a partner of the Juan Sebastián Elcano school ship at a party of Brazil.

The ship, which has become the home of the princess these months, paused its trip for five days in Salvador de Bahía (Brazil), where students could enjoy a Carnival party that has occupied the interest of the media around the world.

Although it is not very common to see the future party queen and in their leisure moments, in these images there is something that has especially attracted attention. In the leaked photographs, the princess appears with several young people and several media have highlighted a boy, whom they have already classified as “the supposed boyfriend of Leonor “.

Although there are not many details about this Leonor partner, some media suggest that he would be 19 years old and that he is a great student from a well -off family in Madrid. In addition, he would have taken one of the Best Selectivity Notes In Spain.

Same hobby as Felipe VI and Juan Carlos I

In Late they define the young man as “brunette, muscular and intelligent”, in addition to athlete, since it could be a Passionate of the regattasstar sport between the monarchy and that kings Felipe VI and Juan Carlos I have practiced.

During the party, some military could be seen with allegorical paintings of the carnival In the arms, dancing and enjoying carnival and casual looks.