The capital of Rio de Janeiro has been facing heavy rains since Saturday (13 January) and is in an emergency situation

The federal government stated that it will “all necessary support for the city of Rio de Janeiro” face the heavy rains that left at least 9 deaths in the capital of Rio de Janeiro this Sunday (14 January 2024).

The announcement was in a note from the MIDR (Ministry of Integration and Regional Development). Here's the complete (PDF – 25 kB).

According to minister Waldez Góes, “There will be no shortage of federal resources to serve the city of Rio de Janeiro”.

He stated that the determination came from President Lula and is valid “for any case of disaster” in Brazil. Rio de Janeiro is in an emergency situation by decree of the mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD).