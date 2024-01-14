At least eleven people have been killed in flooding caused by heavy rainfall in and around the Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro. A woman is still missing. News agencies AFP and Reuters reported this on Sunday on the authority of the regional fire brigade.

The victims died of drowning or electrocution. There were also fatalities in a landslide. It is not known how many people were injured. A state of emergency has been declared in the worst affected areas. People are advised not to go onto the streets.

Parts of the city received as much as 200 millimeters of rainfall in a 24-hour period. That is more than normally falls in the entire month of January. Metro stops and streets were flooded. There is still an increased risk of landslides around Rio de Janeiro.