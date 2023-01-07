Mexico.- The federal government and the labor unions of Mexican Aviation reached an agreement for the sale of assets of the extinct airline for 816.8 million pesos.

With these resources, between 10 and 12 percent of the liquidation of workers of the unions of Mexicanawhile the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) constitutes a new government airline with the use of the Mexicana de Aviación brand.

Just on Thursday, the unions of pilots, flight attendants and land workers who worked in Mexicana circulated documents, which are not public, where the Institute of Administration and Appraisals of National Assets (indaabin) established the official valuation of the assets at 733 million pesos, but did not consider the value of two flight simulators.

Yesterday, when the agreement was signed, these assets already had a value of 83.3 million pesos, which raised the total value of the offer by 11.3 percent in a single day.

Without making valuation methods transparent, the Government will pay more than 800 million pesos for assets of a bankrupt company for more than a decade.

The Government calculated that the single brand of a bankrupt firm that has not invested in advertising in more than a decade is worth 407 million pesos.

It is expected that the entire process to complete the sale, release the assets and make the payment will be completed by the end of this month.

Eduardo Barrera, president of the Mexicana de Aviación delegation at the Aviation Pilots Union Association of Mexico (ASPA), explained that the agreement consists of the sale of the brand, the training center, two properties -one in Mexico City and another in Guadalajara- and two flight simulators.

The agreement was signed by BLADEthe Aviation Flight Attendants Union Association of Mexico (ASSA), the Transport Workers Union (SNTTTASS) and the Coalition of Trusted Employees. The Mexicana Maintenance Center (MRO) is not part of the agreement, since it was left out of the bankruptcy mass when the airline went bankrupt, to maintain its operation.

The Secretariats of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation and of Labor participated in the process.

The union representative commented that a meeting will still be held to determine how the resources will be dispersed and in what time, as well as the number of workers that will receive a percentage of the sale.

However, he announced that the last payroll paid at 100 percent could be taken into account, corresponding to July 2010, before Mexicana stopped operating and declared bankruptcy, and that the resources would be distributed according to salary and seniority of the workers.

“The purchase made by the Government It is not the rescue of Mexicana de Aviación“, he explained. “What the Government did is buy (the brand) to put the Mexican name on the airline that it intends to launch.”

