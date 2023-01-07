If you are looking for a cool small car, the used car of the day is for you.

As you may know, the undersigned is an idol of large station wagons. Why, no idea. Unfortunately, for your first car you often have to adjust your dreams and so my first car is not a station wagon but a Renault Clio. The desire for a thick battleship is still there, but it also partly disappears every time I step into my Clio. Every now and then kick the gas hard and chase that compact engine like a rocket to four thousand rpm, it’s just really fun. In short: small cars can be really fun, without being fun. Today we have another nice example of a small car that looks nice.

Daihatsu Opti Classic

It is a real Daihatsu Opti Classic that we find as an occasion on Marktplaats! You probably don’t know the Opti model, which was only for the Asian market. You can best see him as a kind of Japanese Cuore. The Opti was available in several versions, of which the Classic was the ‘luxury’ version. This is emphasized by chrome strips on the exterior and a rather startling grille for such a small device.

Interior

You can know the Cuore as the most basic form of driving, so you can be happy if it has heating. The Daihatsu Opti Classic occasion is surprisingly well equipped for such a little one. Four electric windows, air conditioning and look at those luxurious beige seats and the wood on the dashboard!

In terms of powertrain, it is all nice of the Daihatsu’s: a 660 cc three-cylinder engine with 54 hp, coupled to an automatic transmission. The reason for this somewhat unusual combination of large luxury and small car is, of course, that in Japan this is one Kei Car is. With its tiny dimensions and tiny engine, this car can enter the center of Tokyo. With 675 kg it still wants to move forward, so 54 hp is probably more than enough.

To buy

And so there are suddenly few disadvantages to this Daihatsu Opti Classic occasion. The introduction has already been done so it is simply registered. It is the only Opti Classic in the Netherlands (there is one other Opti, but that is the basic version), so it is surprisingly luxurious and, according to the 1.93 meter tall owner, you will also fit in perfectly as a beanstalk. The exterior can use some TLC here and there, but in terms of maintenance it will not be too bad. The 1996 Opti Classic has only covered 28,559 km.

And that whole fun package will cost you 3,990 euros. Well, for the equivalent of a Daihatsu Cuore that’s expensive, but for a well-equipped compact Japanese it’s a unique opportunity. So grab that chance the Marktplaats advertisement of the Daihatsu Opti Classic occasion.

