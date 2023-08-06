Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/05/2023 – 7:13 pm Share

The federal government launched this Saturday (5) the Crop Plan for Family Agriculture in the Amazon. The planned measures were presented at a ceremony in Belém, during the Amazon Dialogues. the launch was transmitted online for the Gov channel.

The Crop Plan was developed under the coordination of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, listening to local communities and seeking to meet specific demands in the region. It encompasses investment actions and financing with lower interest rates for family production.

The measures were well received by the social movement. Leaders who spoke during the ceremony classified the Safra Plan as an achievement. “We hope that its implementation is indeed a priority and that the actions reach all the rural populations”, said Cleidiane Vieira, from the coordination of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB).

Specific measures are envisaged for the North and Northeast. Last month, the Crop Plan for Family Agriculture in the Northeast was launched in Fortaleza. The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, defended the bet on regional vocations.

“In addition to supporting cooperatives, we want to finance the agroindustry for açaí, coffee, passion fruit, oranges to add value to family production. And fight to have water, solar energy and internet coverage”, he said.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, the government will guarantee the largest volume of rural credit in history. There will be R$ 71.6 billion for the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf), 34% higher than announced in the last harvest.

The interest rate was reduced from 5% to 4% per year for those who produce food such as rice, beans, cassava, tomatoes, milk and eggs, among others. Family farmers who opt for the sustainable production of healthy foods, with a focus on organic products, sociobiodiversity, bioeconomy or agroecology, will have other incentives. Interest will be 3% per annum for funding and 4% for investment.

“It is a great effort from the federal government while our Selic is at 13%”, said Fernanda Machiaveli, executive secretary of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, who presented the main guidelines of the Safra Plan. Defined by the Central Bank, the Selic level, considered the basic interest rate, has been criticized by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other government representatives. This week, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank reduced the rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 13.25% per annum.

The Safra Plan also established changes in productive microcredit. The maximum family income for classifying low-income farmers was increased from R$23,000 to R$40,000.

The measures also involve incentives for the sustainable production of healthy foods, incentives for the purchase of agricultural machinery, expansion of productive microcredit for family farmers in the North and Northeast and more credit for rural women.

The Amazon Dialogues are an event prior to the Amazon Summit. Both take place in Belém, with the Dialogues being responsible for producing civil society proposals to be presented to the presidents of the Amazonian countries participating in the summit.