‘Xena: Warrior Princess‘ is one of the most remembered series of the 90s and is currently considered a cult production by all fans. The leading role of Xena fell to Lucy Lawless, New Zealand actress who gave life to the warrior and who had previously had great success with the public thanks to the few episodes of another famous series in which she participated: ‘Hercules: the legendary journeys’. This motivated them to give him a series with a starring role.

What happened to Lucy Lawless after ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’?

After the role that launched her to fame, Lucille Frances Ryan, better known by her stage name, Lucy Lawless, had short appearances in series such as ‘The Secret X Files’, ‘Tarzan’, ‘Two and a Half Men’, among others. In addition, she acted on the big screen in movies like ‘Spider-Man’ (2002), ‘Boogeyman’ (2005), ‘Tales that are not a story’ (2008), etc. However, her revival in her acting came in 2010, when she was chosen to play Lucrecia in ‘Spartacus: Blood and Sand’in a leading role.

In addition, she is not only known for her work in front of the cameras but also for her vocal performance, since she lent her voice in different productions, such as ‘Ninja Turtles’ (2012), ‘Star Wars Resistance’ (2020), ‘ Minions: a villain is born’ (2021), etc. Such has been her success in this field that she has decided to dedicate herself to voice acting and put aside, at least for a while, her work in the audience.

On the other hand, Lawless has also shown her side as an activist, in order to defend causes that she considers just, such as supporting the LGTBQ+ community, because she is a lesbian icon for her role in ‘Xena: the warrior princess’, a series in which her character has a fairly close relationship with Gabrielle, her adventure partner. Another of the causes that he supports, and for which he has participated in various protests, is caring for the environment.

What does Lucy Lawless look like today?

Lawless, who is currently 55 years old, is not very active on her social networks, however, she has posted some snapshots where she has been seen with different types of looks, from very short hair to a lighter shade of than usual to a reddish color and somewhat longer.

She has also made publications to remember her role as Xena, in which she appears alongside Renée O’Connor, an American actress who gave life to Gabrielle. She has thus generated a lot of nostalgia among all her fans, who asked that a new version of the series be made about the remembered warrior.

What was ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ about?

Xena is a powerful warrior and healer who had once led an army that terrorized Greece. But, after regretting all the damage caused, she and Gabrielle, a young girl whose life she saves, travel in search of adventure and evil forces to fight against. The relationship between Xena and Gabrielle grows every day, trust strengthens their friendship and unites them as if they were sisters. Together they will fight against ruthless warriors, gods, demons and even death itself.

