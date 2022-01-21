The strong winds caused dust and dirt to be spread and construction tools found on construction sites to fly on vehicles in some northern emirates, causing limited damage, and caused some trees to fall, and sea turbulence prevented fishermen from fishing for their safety.

Sharjah Municipality called on contractors and consultants to take the necessary precautions during weather fluctuations and rains, and to stop activities related to patching operations, install mobile and movable equipment such as tower cranes and external platforms, secure scaffolding according to approved specifications, and remove potentially volatile construction tools such as chinko boards and wooden boards.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that, based on the forecasts of the National Center of Meteorology and the resulting wind speeds that will exceed 35 kilometers per hour and low visibility with rising sea waves from today until further notice, please do not go to the sea at the present time and be careful and careful of Wind speed while driving and staying away from buildings under construction in order to preserve the safety of everyone. In addition, Umm Al Quwain Municipality announced the closure of beaches and parks in the emirate in order to preserve public safety.

The Department of Civil Defense in Ras Al Khaimah has set six guidelines for dealing with winds and hurricanes, which are: keep a distance of 10 kilometers from the coast, stay at home until the storm ends, stay away from light poles, follow instructions and warnings issued by the competent authorities, and follow up on bulletins and reports issued by the National Center. For meteorology, and not to approach valleys and torrential areas.



