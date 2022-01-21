“In sickle cell anemia, the presence of pain can indicate damage to the liver, heart, or in any case a worsening of the clinical picture, so the family and care network, with the knowledge of the disease by the hospital staff is crucial”. Thus Aurelio Maggio, director of the Department of Hematology and Oncology of the “Cervello” hospital in Palermo, speaking this morning at the online press conference on the approval, by Aifa, of the reimbursement of Adakveo® (crizanlizumab).