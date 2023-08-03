Named AGU Pró-Cultura, the project offers a discount of up to 70% for those indebted to municipalities and federal public foundations

Entrepreneurs will be able to renegotiate debts with local authorities and federal public cultural foundations through the program AGU Pro-Culture. The project was launched this Thursday (3.Aug.2023) by Ministry of Culture It is AGU (Attorney General of the Union).

The program will offer special conditions for debtors, such as discounts of up to 70% and installments in up to 145 months (12 years and 1 month). Individuals from the sector are also covered by the initiative.

The program can suspend 1,671 lawsuits, benefiting more than 2,600 companies and professionals in the sector. The idea is to recover around R$ 660 million in debts.

There is no debt limit to access AGU Pró-Cultura benefits. Debts that are being processed in a possible judicial collection process and debts that are registered and are still collected in an administrative manner may be renegotiated.

To gain access to the program, interested parties who do not have a digital certificate can apply for membership by email or through an electronic form, depending on the federative unit in which they are located. In this case, you must complete one of the 2 forms: one for transaction It is another for installment.

For those who have the digital certificate, it is possible to consult debts, adhere to installments and generate payment guides online directly on the Sapiens Dívida website. Login here.

If the company or culture professional wants to do the cash paymentit will be necessary to inform, in the message, the full name of the debtor, the CPF or CNPJ and, if known, the name of the creditor municipality or public foundation and any other element that allows identifying the debt, such as the registration number in overdue debt, number administrative process or credit number.

To find out more information, visit the site from AGU. See email and electronic form addresses at the end of the story.

The AGU Pró-Cultura will be implemented in two stages. In the 1st part, the project will be carried out under the Federal Attorney General’s Office and, in the 2nd phase, in the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury) and at the PGU (Federal Attorney General’s Office).

In all, 9 municipalities and public foundations are involved in the initial stage. Are they:

Ancine (National Film Agency);

Funag (Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation);

FBN (National Library Foundation);

FCRB (Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation);

FCP (Palmares Cultural Foundation);

Fundaj (Joaquim Nabuco Foundation);

Funarte (National Arts Foundation);

Ibram (Brazilian Institute of Museums);

Iphan (National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute).

The launch of the program was attended by the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezesand the AGU, Jorge Messiah. According to AGU, the initiative was designed to meet the demands of the cultural sector, which suffered during the covid-19 pandemic.

“The culture and tourism sectors were the most affected by the pandemic, with the closure of spaces and impediments to carrying out activities. From such a scenario, it was not possible to execute projects, causing the increase in debts of professionals and companies in the cultural sector”said the minister at the launch of the program.

The program also aims to recover public credits that would be difficult to pay otherwise, informed the AGU.

“We will have differentiated and individualized conditions considering the economic situation and the possibility of payment of each one to make a proposal with installments, with a discount. We want these people to be able to access federal resources again.”said Jorge Messias at the event.

Renegotiation

Debtors with irrecoverable debts or debts that are difficult to recover and who have reduced payment capacity can get discounts of up to 70% and installments in up to 145 months (12 years and 1 month). For other debtors, debt installments of up to 60 monthly installments will be available.

Cash payment will also be made available to all debtors. For credits classified as difficult to recover, a higher discount for payment in cash may be evaluated.

Read the email and electronic form addresses for debt renegotiation by state: