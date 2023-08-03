Chivas’ failure in the Leagues Cup has not been minor. The Verde Valle team, as the last finalist in the MX League, had the obligation to go very far in the tournament, a responsibility that both the coaching staff and the squad understood. However, the team has been left out in the group stage, also playing very poor football, they have not been the least bit competitive in their two games against MLS teams.
More than one player has been blamed for this event, but one of the most tiring is Alexis Vega. The Mexican enjoys the best salary in the club’s history, but every day he is more inconsequential on the field for the rojiblanca cause. That being the case, not only the fans show their annoyance with the extreme on the left, within the coaching staff and especially the board, patience with Alexis has run out.
The club does not understand what is happening with Vega, that he is not capable of making a real difference, and thus, everyone has lost tolerance for Alexis, since he has been given confidence and many indiscipline since his beginnings with the team have been forgiven. . This same summer, it must be remembered that Guadalajara rejected a million-dollar offer from Tigres in the hope that the player will become what he essentially has to be on the field. The high command of the herd are exhausted from waiting for the best Alexis and if the player does not perform, measures will be taken in winter.
#frustration #Chivas #Alexis #Vega
Leave a Reply