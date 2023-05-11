Government asks not to approach the Popocatépetl volcano due to lava emissions in Mexico

Through a statement, the Government of Mexico warned the population surrounding the Popocatépetl volcano do not approach for their safetysince they have detected 143 exhalations from the volcano which has been accompanied by steam, volcanic gases and ash, as reported CNN.

In addition, the outlet reported that in the early hours of this Wednesday, May 10, an explosion with lava was recorded.

Similarly, they pointed out that the Popocatépetl volcano is located in Yellow Phase 2this means that “there may be eruptive activity with the emission of a plume of water vapor and gas, a slight fall of ash in nearby areas, the launch of incandescent fragments up to a few kilometers away from the crater, the possibility of pyroclastic flows due to explosions and flows of mud or short-range debris, without the need to require an evacuation,” said the Government of Mexico.

The Mexican government statement also indicated that the security radius it imposed is a radius of 12 kilometers. Likewise, he invited the population to avoid heavy rains, not to approach ravines due to possible flows of mud and debris.

