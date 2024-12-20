The Government has reached an agreement with CCOO and UGT to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours in 2025 without salary reduction, as reported early this Friday by the Ministry of Labor.

The pact comes in full tension between the portfolio headed by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, and the Ministry of Economy of Carlos Corpus, who was not closed to delaying the measure beyond next year if it favored dialogue or if it were applied gradually and with aid to SMEs, in a nod to Junts.

Díaz herself and the general secretaries of CCOO, Unai Sordo, and UGT, Pepe Álvarez, will sign the social agreement to reduce the working day at 11 a.m. at the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor. This fulfills the roadmap of Díaz, who hoped to close the agreement this week.

While waiting to know the details of the agreement, Díaz’s intention is that all workers have a weekly work day of 37.5 hours on December 31, 2025, to comply with the Government agreement sealed between PSOE and Sumarbut the Corps wants it to be applied gradually and go beyond 2025, according to what the minister herself said yesterday.

“What it says is that we must take (the reduction in working hours) further, that the legislature is long,” said the minister yesterday, who urged compliance with what was agreed in the investiture agreement so as not to “deceive” the workers. .

Negotiation to reduce working hours without affecting salaries started 11 months ago and has gone through different phases; The unions have sat at the table with the employers, there was a time of tripartite negotiation and in recent weeks they have only debated the issue of Government and unions.