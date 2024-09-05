The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today, Thursday, to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, which may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon, and humid at night and tomorrow morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas.

The center explained in its statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust during the day, and the wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, with the first high tide at 15:01 and the second high tide at 02:21, the first low tide at 08:27 and the second low tide at 20:24.