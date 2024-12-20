We know that the Oura Ring and the Samsung Galaxy Ring are the kings of smart ringsbut that does not mean that everyone has to follow the same trend and functions. We recently told you about a ring with a function to improve the monitoring of women’s fertility and also about Casio’s digital watch ring, which clearly show the variety that is beginning to arrive.

But perhaps the new one that the brand has launched Rogbid change the whole panorama, since the ring itself includes a display.

A smart ring with a screen that tells the time: this is the SR08 from Rogbid Ultra

From Techradar They say that this ring has been launched in the brand’s online store and that it includes a screen showing timethe heart rate and the step count in a single view, in addition to the level of blood oxygen and the dream. This ring offers a full activity trackingincluding steps, active time, distance traveled, calories burned and training data.

Rogbid Ultra SR08 Rogbid

The ring is manufactured in titanium alloy ysThe screen is OLED type, which integrates a touch interface. Its size is 8.0mm wide with 2.5mm thick with a weight is 4 grams. In addition, it has a water resistance of 5ATMwhich allows immersion at a depth up to 50 meters. His hard battery between 3 and 5 daysbut can be expanded to 20 if you use the included charging case.





Rogbid Ultra SR08 Rogbid

As we have said, it is the world’s first smart ring with an integrated screen and It sells for $89.99 on the official website in gold, silver and black colors. The product is compatible with both iOS and Android through the app.

