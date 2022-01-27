Gordon Murray Automotive presented a coupe-sized 2-seater supercar that was named T.33. The rear-wheel drive car will join the existing T.50 in production with a very welcome vintage spirit. Gordon Murray, renowned engineer and designer, responsible for the creation of several highly successful Formula 1 cars, is always the main ‘mastermind’ behind the projects of what is in effect a small car manufacturer.

To power the car yourself 1090 kilos of weight there will be an engine Cosworth V12 reconfigured four-liter, capable of 11,100 rpm. It will have a manual gearbox, also in paddle shift version. The T.33 comes from different perspectives than the T.50, always maintaining the lightness that distinguishes Murray’s designs. It is inspired by the sixties, but it is not, according to the designer, a retro car; in fact, just look at the hyper-technological interiors and the stylistic choices at the rear. The T.33 adheres to all of Gordon Murray Automotive’s design principles; it is therefore light, totally driver-oriented, timeless in style, aerodynamically advanced, practical and very fast. The power comes from a newly reconfigured version of the Cosworth GMA V12 from 615 horses (451 Nm of torque), the lightest of the company famous for its victories in Formula 1. The new supercar uses a new super lightweight carbon and aluminum architecture that offers excellent torsional stiffness. As with all the cars produced by Gordon Murray Automotive, only 100 will be assembled.

The forged aluminum alloy wheels are exceptionally light and strong, yet weigh less than 7 pounds each. They are mated to Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The shape of the headlights was one of the most important challenges to be faced; according to Gordon Murray, the main problem was passing current crash tests. The cockpit of the T.33 is decidedly focused on the driver with two information screens whose functions have been simplified. The controls are in machined aluminum, while the aluminum alloy pedals “offer exceptional sensitivity and driving control,” according to the British company. It can be ordered left or right hand drive. The brakes are Brembo: one of the few parts not produced in the UK.

Gordon Murray Automotive’s new hypercar will be built at the new Highams Park manufacturing facility in Windlesham in British Surrey. Work to raise the structures is expected to begin soon. £ 50 million has been invested in this new plant, which will also serve as the headquarters: it will also have a test track, a design and development building, customer service offices and various other services nearby. .