Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reinaldo Rueda: live, the statements of the DT of the National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

AUTO PLAY

Reinaldo WheelStatements by Reinaldo Rueda.

Reinaldo Wheel

The Colombian coach talks about the match against Peru.

The selections of Colombia Y Peru will be played on Friday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla much of their hopes of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the game of the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.

Despite the fact that they have gone five games without winning and without scoring goals, as a result of four 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat with Brazil, the coffee growers come to this match in fourth place with 17 points and with one of the clearest opportunities to go to Qatar in November.

It may interest you: (Falcao explains the lack of goals in the National Team and does not give up the ’10’)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  The environmental impact on the Peruvian coast due to an oil spill grows

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Reinaldo #Rueda #live #statements #National #Team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Chivas players who could end up at PSV Eindhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.