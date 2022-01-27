Reinaldo Rueda: live, the statements of the DT of the National Team

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
The Colombian coach talks about the match against Peru.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 27, 2022, 12:55 PM
The selections of Colombia Y Peru will be played on Friday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla much of their hopes of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the game of the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.
Despite the fact that they have gone five games without winning and without scoring goals, as a result of four 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat with Brazil, the coffee growers come to this match in fourth place with 17 points and with one of the clearest opportunities to go to Qatar in November.
It may interest you: (Falcao explains the lack of goals in the National Team and does not give up the ’10’)
SPORTS
January 27, 2022, 12:55 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Reinaldo #Rueda #live #statements #National #Team
Leave a Reply