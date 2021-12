Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said arrogance hit the US head after the collapse of the Soviet Union. His words on Friday, December 24, leads RIA News…

According to him, then they began to forget about collective security. However, Gorbachev noted that it is not too late to return to it.

In November, Gorbachev said that relations between Russia and the United States should not turn into a “dialogue of the deaf.”