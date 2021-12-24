The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday night (23) that the ConnectSUS app was restored after being down since the beginning of the month after an attack hacker. According to the folder, the issuance of the Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination may still present instability, due to the large volume of accesses.

ConnectSus has been down since December 10, when the Ministry of Health website and the ConnectSUS page and app, which provides the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, were invaded by hackers. The ministry’s website was back up and running on the same day as the attack, but ConnectSUS has been inaccessible since then.

In addition to making it difficult for the population to access their health-related data and obtain the vaccination certificate against covid-19, the attack also hindered the updating of the daily bulletin with the epidemiological situation of covid-19 in the country, as several states were having difficulties update its data on covid-19 cases and deaths as e-SUS Notifica is also affected. Another system achieved was the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI).

Authorship of the cyber attack was assumed by “Lapsus$ Group”. On the day of the attack, the ministry informed that the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police were called upon by the ministry to support investigations into the case.

