Google has officially revealed the look of the Pixel 9 Pro, its upcoming flagship smartphone, following a series of leaks that showed off the phone in varying details, including hands-on videos and comparisons with other recent devices. The company plans to unveil more details about the Pixel 9 lineup and other upcoming devices at an event at Google’s headquarters in California on August 13. In a video, the company gave a brief look at the Pixel 9 Pro and teased that artificial intelligence and Gemini will be major components of the device.

You can already sign up for information about the Pixel 9 Pro from Google’s online store, where there’s another image of the phone. Recent regulatory filings and other leaks indicate that Google is planning to launch four phones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the event less than a month away, we won’t have to wait much longer to officially see what Google has in store.