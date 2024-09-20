Chelsea’s next challenge will be another tough trip, this time to the London Stadium to take on West Ham. The Hammers have been a difficult opponent for Chelsea in recent seasons, and this game will be no exception. With a physical style of play and a fan base that always pushes, West Ham will look to capitalise on any Chelsea mistakes. This game will be a test of character for the Blues, who will need to show defensive solidity and attacking efficiency if they are to come away with a positive result from one of the most intense London derbies.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Chelsea for this match:
BY: Robert Sanchez – Robert Sanchez will be in charge of defending Chelsea’s goal. Since his arrival at the club, he has proven to be a reliable option between the posts, providing security and quick reflexes. His ability to command the defence from the goal and his ability to play with his feet make him ideal for the style of play that Maresca is looking to implement.
LD: DISASI – This is the Frenchman’s second season at Stamford Bridge and he has already established himself as the undisputed right-back. Although it seemed that Malo Gusto had won the position from Disasi, that was not the case. The 26-year-old Frenchman returned to the starting eleven against Bournemouth and will do so again this week against West Ham.
DFC: Wesley Fofana– Despite his youth, Wesley Fofana has established himself as one of Chelsea’s defensive pillars. His physical strength, speed and reading of the game make him a difficult defender to beat. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his aerial play are essential to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
CB: Colwill– Levi Colwill is shaping up to be Fofana’s ideal partner in the centre of defence. The young Englishman, a product of the youth academy, has shown maturity and confidence in his performances. Colwill is a defender with good technique and the ability to start plays from the back, something that fits perfectly with Maresca’s playing philosophy.
LR: Marc Cucurella – Marc Cucurella occupies the left-back position, providing dynamism and a remarkable ability to cover the entire flank. His aggressiveness in defence and ability to join in attack make him a key part of Chelsea’s system. Although his form has been up and down, Cucurella remains a reliable option for Maresca.
MC: Moses Caicedo – Moisés Caicedo is positioned as the anchor in the centre of the field. His defensive work, ball recovery and ability to break lines with precise passes are fundamental to the team’s balance. Caicedo provides stability and allows his more offensive teammates to move more freely.
MC: Enzo Fernandez– Enzo Fernández, the brain of the team, is in charge of connecting the defence with the attack. His vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to manage the tempo of the match make him an indispensable piece. Fernández also contributes to reaching the rival area and is a constant danger in set pieces. He arrives as a doubt, but if he is available he will be a 100% starter.
MCO: Cole Palmer – Cole Palmer, another of Chelsea’s young prospects, is positioned in the free-moving midfield. Palmer is a skilful player, with good dribbling and the ability to break through. His talent for assisting and creating goal-scoring opportunities will be vital in breaking down Bournemouth’s defence.
ED: Madueke – Noni Madueke, with his speed and one-on-one ability, is an important attacking weapon for Chelsea. Madueke can unbalance any defence with his pace and ability to cut inside and shoot with his left foot. His role in the team will be crucial in creating scoring opportunities from the right flank.
EI: Pedro Neto – Pedro Neto, known for his creativity and versatility, is positioned as the new left winger in Maresca’s system. Neto brings mobility, vision and the ability to connect with the forwards, as well as having a good shot from medium distance. His dynamism and understanding of the game will be essential to break down the rival defense.
DC: Nicholas Jackson– Nicolas Jackson leads Chelsea’s attack as the main man in attack. With his ability to move between the lines, Jackson is a complete striker who can both assist and finish plays. His presence in the box and ability to finish plays make him a constant threat to any defence.
This is what Chelsea’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Disasi, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella
Midfielders: Madueke, Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Neto
Front: Jackson
