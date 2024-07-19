The Disney saga of Pirates of the Caribbean has set its cursed sails and will be coming to Fortnite with the v30.20 update on July 19.for the Battle Royale event “Cursed Sails”. The event ““Cursed Sails” will end on August 6, 2024 at 10:00 Italian time. During the event, fans will be able to complete special assignments, such as “Cursed Sails”, exploring the Stealthy Shoals and searching for the numerous buried treasures scattered throughout the map of the game. Here is the short video

Players will be able to unlock in-game rewards through the dedicated pass with the possibility of obtaining exclusive items from the world of Pirates of the Caribbean, such as the Jack’s Cutlass and Fate pickaxe and the Jack’s Treasure back bling. Furthermore, the path Premium Rewards offers a treasure trove of extra items, including the iconic Jack Sparrow costume skin, which is unlocked immediately upon purchase of the upgrade.